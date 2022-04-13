State DOE begins statewide tour to promote Grow Your Own Pathway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Education officials began a statewide tour of West Virginia’s high schools on Tuesday as part of an effort to boost interest in education careers.

State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch spoke to students at Riverside High School, Herbert Hoover High School and St. Albans High School about the Grow Your Own Pathway initiative. Each high school is part of the Kanawha County Schools system, which is one of 28 pilot districts.

“It’s actually been better than I thought,” Burch told MetroNews. “The students have been very receptive, and I think many of them didn’t realize the opportunity they had going into the teaching field. I think for a lot of students, this pathway would just open up a lot of opportunity for them.”

The Grow Your Own Pathway program aims to have high school students enter college with enough credits to graduate within three years. Students would enroll in the college’s education program, which includes a year-long residency as the teacher of record within a county. Participating school districts have agreed to give hiring preference to these students when they apply for teaching positions.

Burch said he wants students to understand the importance of educators and the future of education in West Virginia. The program is a response to decreased interest in education careers and a shortage of teachers.

“Not only do we need smart people and dedicated people and people with drive, but today’s students need that one caring adult,” Burch said. “They need that one person who is going to bring forth that compassion and a real love for teaching, a call into teaching, and I think you try to resonate that message with these young people that we need you.”

Burch noted other career fields have pathways for high school students that allow them to secure a job once they complete college courses.

“If you can leave high school and have a year of college paid for under your belt before you head off to college after high school, that means a lot to get them on a pathway,” he added.

Burch said each tour visit will feature a teacher of the year or an award-winning educator. Brian Casto, the 2022 West Virginia Teacher of the Year, joined Burch on Tuesday.