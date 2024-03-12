State Department of Education announces CTE Teacher of the Year award winner

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia CTE Teacher of the Year award has been given to Putnam County culinary arts instructor Lynette Jones.

The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) along with the West Virginia Association for Career and Technical Education (WVACTE) presented the award to Jones in a surprise ceremony Monday at the Putnam County Career and Technical Center (CTC).

Jones is recognized with the award for being a veteran instructor that has a dedication to student learning and professional advancement. Her primary focus is on ProStart Restaurant Management and Baking and Pastry programs.

“Ms. Jones exemplifies the dedication, passion and excellence that drives our amazing West Virginia teachers to inspire, care for, and instruct the next generation of leaders,” said State Superintendent of Schools Michele Blatt. “Her impact on students is important to the success of our state and our workforce.”

CTE helps prepare students for post-secondary success by learning through hands-on, real-world experiences. Students can earn industry-recognized credentials to help prepare them to enter the workforce, a post-secondary education or enlist in military careers.

Jones obtained an Associate of Applied Science in Hospitality Management from Marshall Community and Technical College, a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management from the Marshall University Lewis College of Business and a Master of Science in Adult and Technical Education from Marshall University.