State champion Highlanders to be honored by city

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The state champion Huntington Highlanders will be honored in Huntington Monday night.

Mayor Steve Williams says the players, coaches, staff and everyone associated with the team deserve recognition after winning the school’s first-ever football title, a 28-3 win on December 3rd against Parkersburg South.

The recognition will begin at 6 p.m. and include a team march with the band, majorettes and cheerleaders on 3rd Avenue from 7th Street to Pullman Square. A ceremony will follow in the Pullman Square Courtyard.