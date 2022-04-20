State board taking closer look at 2 Kanawha County funeral homes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The operations of two Kanawha County funeral homes are going to get a closer look from the state’s funeral home licensing board after concerns were raised during recent on-site inspections.

A pair of motions were passed in an emergency meeting Wednesday by the West Virginia Board of Funeral Service Examiners concerning the Long and Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville and Pryor Funeral Home in East Bank.

Funeral Service Examiners President Gene Fahey told MetroNews recent on-site inspections at the homes found no licensee-in-charge, a state requirement.

The board passed a motion Wednesday requiring both funeral homes to notify the board by noon Friday that they indeed do have a licensee-in-charge.

A second motion from the board authorizes the drafting of a board initiated complaint against both funeral homes.

Fahey told MetroNews after the meeting the second motion was an initial step toward a more comprehensive investigation into both operations.

The board passed both motions Wednesday following an executive session that stretched just short of an hour.