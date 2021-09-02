State board approves Sacks contract extension

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education signed off on a contract extension for BridgeValley Community and Technical College interim president Casey Sacks Thursday.

The council passed a resolution in support of an earlier decision by the BridgeValley Board of Governors to extend Sacks’ current contract until at least Dec. 31.

Sacks assumed the interim role following the BOG’s June 25 decision to fire then-president Eunice Bellinger “for cause.” Sacks’ previous contract went through Sept. 30.

Sacks will be paid close to $40,000 over the three-month extension.

BridgeValley is beginning the search for a permanent president.