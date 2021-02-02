State Auditor’s Office announces guilty pleas involving public bodies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Auditor’s Office on Tuesday announced three recent guilty pleas related to people defrauding public bodies.

Joanna Bias and Tammy Hill took part in a fraud scheme as employees of Madison, in which the two skimmed city funds, received extra payroll checks and took additional paid leave. Bias and Hill will each spend up to 10 years in prison, with Bias having to repay the city $34,973.02 and Hill owing $39,726.06.

Bias and Hill will also be on probation for seven years.

Christian Nova Elliott pleaded guilty Monday to felony charges of forgery and falsifying accounts related to her actions as a bookkeeper for the Lizemore Volunteer Fire Department in Clay County.

Elliott faces up to 10 years in prison for each count. She has also agreed to pay the state $8,896.34 and $2,782.37 to the fire department.