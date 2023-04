SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Another popular business will fill up the Park Place Plaza later this year.

The latest occupant of South Charleston development area is Starbucks, who is expected to open by late fall of 2023, according to South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens.

Chick-fil-A just recently opened and Menards is also expected to open there soon.

Mayor Mullens said at least 20 tenants are expected to fill up Park Place along MacCorkle Avenue.