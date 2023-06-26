Standoff in Institute ends with suspect in custody

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — A standoff with a man who barricaded himself inside a home in Institute was settled with his arrest.

South Charleston Police Brad Rinehart said they have the suspect in custody after he led police on a pursuit Monday afternoon in Kanawha County.

Rinehart said a call came in from a woman just after 3:30 p.m. in which she told police she believed a man was following her. The woman stated she had a domestic violence protective order against the man.

When officers attempted to pull the man over, he took off from police and then ran inside a home on Lincoln Avenue. Rinehart said they believed the man’s grandmother and another elderly man were inside the home. The suspect also reportedly had a firearm with him inside the residence.

Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, along with West Virginia State Police and a SWAT team also responded to the home. The SWAT team brought an armored truck to the scene.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.