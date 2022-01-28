Stabbing investigation leads to arrest in Kanawha County

MALDEN, W.Va. — A 38-year old Kanawha County woman is being charged with the felony offense of malicious wounding following an investigation about a stabbing, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

KCSO said at around 7:40 p.m. Thursday night, Kanawha County Deputies were dispatched to CAMC Memorial Hospital to speak to a 47-year-old male victim who wanted to report that he had been stabbed.

A deputy interviewed the victim and learned that the stabbing occurred inside a residence, located in the 100 block of Georges Drive, in Malden, a release stated. The male victim had been stabbed in the upper right arm and was being treated by medical personnel.

The suspect was then identified as Jodi L. Ecklund. Based on the injury and the statement obtained from the male victim, Deputy K. Eskew obtained a warrant charging Ecklund.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Georges Drive to locate Ecklund. Once deputies arrived at that location, Ms. Eklund was arrested and transported to the KCSO where she was booked, and then transported to the South-Central Regional Jail to await her arraignment, a release said.