St. Francis on the move

CHRLESTON, W.Va. — A transition for WVU Medicine’s Thomas Health System Tuesday with the previously announced closure of the emergency department at St. Francis Hospital in downtown Charleston.

The ER services are being transferred to Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston.

“We are expanding our offerings here, expanding our critical care offerings, expanding our emergency department.” Thomas Health spokesperson Kristin Anderson said.

WVU Medicine announced earlier this month that the move clear the way for St. Francis to become what’s being described as “the state’s first full-service and comprehensive orthopaedic hospital.”

“This represents a tremendous opportunity to create a best-in-class, full-service orthopaedic hospital for the Charleston area and the southern region of West Virginia,” WVU President and CEO Albert Wright said at the time. “Patients can still receive the quality emergency care they have come to know and trust at Saint Francis on our Thomas campus in South Charleston.”

Thomas Health became full members of the WVU Medicine system on Jan. 1. Anderson said a review of offerings is underway.

“As part of that partnership, we are evaluating all of the services we offer and just analyzing how we can provide the best services and the services that are needed to patients in this region,” Anderson said.

Anderson said WVU Medicine/Thomas Health hope to have a growing impact on health care in southern West Virginia.

“We talk a lot about becoming a southern hub and a destination to serve, not only the Kanawha Valley and the Charleston area but all of southern West Virginia,” Anderson said.

The ER closure does not impact the One Day Surgery Center next to St. Francis on Donnally Street, It will continue to offer outpatient surgery options