St. Albans woman sentenced to five years probation for Social Security fraud

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A St. Albans woman was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $84,000 in restitution for theft of government benefits.

According to the office of United States Attorney Will Thompson, Melissa Waller, 45, of St. Albans was also sentenced to the first year of probation to be served on home detention.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from June 2012 to April 2020, Waller received $84,509 in Social Security Administration (SSA) benefits on behalf of a deceased relative. Waller admitted that she did not have a legal right to these benefits once her relative died in April 2012.

Waller further admitted that she converted the funds to her own use, and that she knew her conduct in taking those benefits was wrong, a release said.

United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes prosecuted the case.

Thompson commended the investigative work of the SSA and the Social Security Administration-Office of Inspector General (SSA-OIG).