St. Albans woman sentenced for cashing counterfeit checks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman from St. Albans who used multiple different last names was sentenced to 16 months in prison for securities fraud.

Karen L. Hodges, also known as “Karen Igo,” “Karen Clay,” “Karen Richmond,” and “Karen Gessel,” 49, admitted to cashing counterfeit checks appearing as payroll checks from Kroger between October 20, 2018, and December 19, 2018, this according to court documents and court statements.

Hodges had cashed three counterfeit payroll checks totaling $2,461.96 at Kroger locations in southern West Virginia. She admitted to never working for Kroger.

Hodges also admitted to presenting other counterfeit checks which totaled $37,587.66 during the same time period. She again went to Kroger locations across West Virginia, as well as Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia. Hodges also tried cashing two legitimate checks in her father’s name totaling just under $1,000.

United States Attorney Will Thompson announced the sentencing Thursday.

Following the completion of her sentence, Hodges will have to three years of supervised release. Hodges has also been ordered to pay $38,570.78 in restitution.