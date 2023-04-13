St. Albans to open time capsule dating back 100 years

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — The City of St. Albans plans to open a 100-year-old time capsule this Saturday.

The public is invited to view the time capsule and photos of a recently removed cornerstone from the former St. Albans Junior School building. The event takes place at 1 p.m. at the Desper L. Lemon Courtroom, located inside the new St. Albans Police Department and Municipal Court headquarters.

St. Albans Municipal Judge Jared Page said the cornerstone was originally put in by the Grand Lodge of West Virginia and Washington Lodge #58. The members will donate the cornerstone and some of its artifacts to the city for the public to enjoy.

“It’s an important structure and it’s important that we preserve the history that was in the cornerstone,” Page said.

The time capsule will include artifacts from 1923. Page said several members of local masonic lodges will be on hand to highlight the historical significance found inside the cornerstone.

Page said the former St. Albans Junior School building closed in 1989 and many people still remember it.

“We’ve a lot of our citizens who’ve attended school there,” he said. “Even people who were younger who did not go to school there that they’re always familiar with. It’s a prominent building.”

The last principal of the school is expected to attend Saturday’s event, Page said.

“He’s in his 90s and is planning on attending just because of the excitement that it’s St. Albans Junior High,” he said. “It’s just a good way for people to come together and view living history.

Mayor Scott James will lead the event.

“This unveiling event is an opportunity for the people of St. Albans to connect with our shared history and heritage,” the mayor said in a news release. “We are grateful to the Grand Lodge of West Virginia and Washington Lodge #58 for donating these items, and we are excited to showcase the artifacts found within it.”

The event is free and open to the public.

Page said he is working with the mayor to locate a place to put the time capsule for those who want to view it and can’t make it to Saturday’s event.