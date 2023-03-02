St. Albans shooting victim recovering, suspect still loose

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — In a release Wednesday afternoon, Kanawha county deputies said the victim from the shooting in St. Albans Tuesday is in stable condition.

The 34 year-old man was taken to CAMC General Hospital after he was shot in the leg, losing significant amounts of blood. The bullet severed the man’s femoral artery in his left leg, nearly killing him, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies when they arrived on the scene Tuesday were able to apply a tourniquet to the man’s leg, ultimately saving it from amputation. All deputies of Kanawha county are trained in operating tourniquets, which they have on them at all times.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford and Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said the quick thinking of the deputies saved the man’s life, and they are happy to have such men and women working for them in this county.

At this time, the suspect is still at large and has not been identified. Deputies are seeking help from residents living in the area of Cousin’s Drive, Scott Drive, Empire Drive, or the surrounding area who have video surveillance systems. Anyone who believes they have valuable information is asked to contact the department.

The suspect in Tuesday’s shooting was a white male, wearing a black shirt. He was last seen running away from the scene on Cousins Drive in Amandaville near St. Albans.