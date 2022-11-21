St. Albans ready for 34th Festival of Lights

ST. ALBANS, W.Va.— The 34th annual St. Albans Festival of Lights begins later this week.

Mayor Scott James said the walk-thru is set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday followed by hay rides through the lights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Vehicles can begin driving through St. Albans City Park on Friday.

James said the Festival of Lights is a tradition that is well-supported by those inside and outside the community.

“We have people from many states who come in. They might be visiting or from a border state and have heard about it,” James said.

He said the festival will be brighter this year with some new displays and the return of some favorites that haven’t been part of the show for a few years.

“Most of those displays are hand-made,” James said. “They draw them out on a floor, take metal rods and bend them into shape. They do a check of a job,” James said.

James said the show couldn’t take place without city workers and volunteers.

“We’ve got about 8 to 10 employees that work it consistently but every night we have different organizations, be it city council, the Rotary Club or whoever and offer their assistance,” James said.

There’s no cost to drive the route but the city does accept cash and food donations.