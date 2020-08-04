St. Albans police station will get deep cleaning

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Mayor Scott James says he hopes the city’s police station can reopen to the public by the end of the week after a recent positive COVID-19 test involving a police officer.

James said the city plans to hire a contractor for a deep cleaning of the station. The station was closed Monday and Tuesday. St. Albans City Hall, a separate area, has remained open to the public, James said.

“City Hall is still open and residents come in and pay their bills,” he said.

James said a firefighter also recently tested positive. He said the firefighters quarantine period has almost been completed. James said other city firefighters and police officers are being tested.

“This is a precaution,” James said. “I know that two other policemen who were with the one who tested positive have tested negative.”

James said the pandemic creates new challenges and cities need to be able to respond.

“You have to react. You have to err on the side of caution and try to create an atmosphere that’s as safe as possible for employees and the public also,” he said.