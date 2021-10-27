St. Albans Police investigating man’s death

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — The St. Albans Police Department has begun an investigation following a man’s death earlier this week.

Officers responded to Legion Drive early Sunday morning for reports of an unresponsive man lying in the street. Authorities identified the man as Christopher Boggs of St. Albans.

Investigators said someone may have struck Boggs with a car while driving in inclement weather. The driver may not have been aware they had hit someone with their vehicle.

Officers are looking for anyone who may have seen anything in the area between 2 a.m. and 4:15 a.m.