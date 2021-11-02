St. Albans police chief joining Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office; Gilbert named new police chief.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The police chief of the St. Albans Police Department will leave his position to become the chief deputy of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Joe Crawford will succeed current Chief Deputy Gregory Young next month upon Young’s retirement after more than three decades with the sheriff’s department. Young will become the office’s director of budget and planning.

Crawford has served as police chief for the last four years. He will leave the police department on Nov. 30 before joining the sheriff’s office on Dec. 1. Capt. Marc Gilbert, a 27-year veteran of the police department, will become the new police chief.