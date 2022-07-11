St. Albans man sentenced for 2018 drug-related death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A St. Albans man was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday for a drug-related death in 2018.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey sentenced Christopher Rosenberger, 33, for the drug delivery resulting in death charge that he plead guilty to in May. The prosecution in the case suggested four years, as three to 15 years were possible with that charge.

Drew Pringle, 25 of St. Albans, died on Nov. 18, 2018 following an overdose of heroin laced with fentanyl.

CaLee Clark, the sister of Pringle gave a victim’s impact statement in front of the courtroom Monday. She was visibly emotional along with the rest of the Pringle family.

“Drew Pringle was the most loving, caring, funniest troublemaker I have ever met. Never in my 15 years have I ever met a better gentleman,” she said.

Rosenberger made a statement to the courtroom Monday as his family and the Pringle family looked on. Rosenberger said he was close to Pringle and wished it was different.

“Drew was one of my best friends, his mom was very good to me. I definitely handled the situation wrong, I should have been more open with what was going on,” he said.

“I really wish that I wasn’t weak at that point in time. I was still using drugs. I wish things were different and I’m super sorry.”

Rosenberger was then taken out of the courtroom in handcuffs. Bailey said he will get credit for time served in pre-conviction, home confinement and post-conviction home confinement.