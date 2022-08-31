St. Albans man charged after allegedly possessing child pornography

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A St. Albans man has been charged after allegedly possessing hundreds of images of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, the Federal Bureau of Investigations had received a search warrant granting agents the authority to search the home of 56-year-old Billy J. Griffith.

Authorities searched the residence, located in the 900 block of Baier Street.

The complaint notes an FBI investigation about the downloads of child pornography over peer-to-peer networks in 2021.

Agents seized several electronic devices, and investigators found hundreds of images of child pornography. They also searched an in-home daycare operated at the house.

Griffith was released Monday on a $5,000 or 10% cash bond on Monday.

Griffith had served as a St. Albans Reserve Officer with the police department; the responsibilities of these officers include assisting units with traffic control during large gatherings.