St. Albans man arrested for pepper spraying his girlfriend and stealing her car

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A St. Albans man is behind bars after pepper spraying his girlfriend and stealing her car over the weekend.

Kanawha County Sheriffs were called on Michael Scott Carpenter, 29, around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Taco Bell in Cross Lanes.

While responding to the call, Deputy S.B.R Savilla III passed Carpenter in the stolen vehicle on W. Washington Street between Cross Lanes and Dunbar and made a traffic stop on him.

Deputy Savilla found Carpenter to be driving under the influence of drugs. In addition, deputies found him to be in possession of narcotics along with pepper spray, and discovered that his license had already been revoked for a prior DUI.

Carpenter was charged with 2nd Degree Robbery, Domestic Battery, 2nd Offense DUI, and Driving Revoked for DUI.

He is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The victim was treated at the scene for non-life-threating injuries and her vehicle was returned to her without damage.