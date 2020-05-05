St. Albans man allegedly burglarizes home

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A St. Albans man is in custody following an alleged burglary in the city, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said.

The office said on Tuesday morning Metro 911 received word of a burglary alarm on High Street.

A Ring security camera and alarm caught a man breaking into the house. The homeowner called 911 moments later and told dispatchers about the person he saw breaking into his home on video, then headed to the house, according to the sheriff’s office.

Craig Scott

Deputies with the KCSO and St. Albans police officers responded, searched the house and found no one inside when they arrived.

From the ring surveillance videos, law enforcement identified the suspect, then located Craig Allen Scott, 30, at a residence nearby.

Scott was being arrested for the burglary and he fought deputies and attempted to disarm one of his tasers which was used during the arrest, the KCSO said.

Scott is charged with burglary and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer.