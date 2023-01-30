St. Albans makes Forbes Advisor’s list of Best Places to Travel in 2023

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A West Virginia city is gaining international recognition.

St. Albans in Kanawha County recently made it onto Forbes Advisor’s list of “Best Places to Travel In 2023.”

Mayor Scott James said it’s a great honor especially because the list includes towns from all over the world.

“We’re in there listed with towns from Germany, England, South America, all over. It’s unbelievable,” James said on Monday’s “580 Live” heard on MetroNews flagship station 580-WCHS in Charleston.

Edinburgh in Scotland, Carcassonne in France and Tasmania in Australia, were also among the towns to make the list.

James said the mention will put St. Albans on the map and generate more tourism.

“I think this is going to help us draw more people to our community and make it a better place,” he said.

Forbes Advisor wrote, “whether you want to get out and enjoy nature or stay in town and explore the restaurant scene, this Mountain State gem is great for a relaxing getaway.”

The publication also mentioned the history of the area and the native tribes that once inhabited the region, “including the Adena, Fort Ancient, Moneton and Shawnee.”

James said St. Albans has a lot to offer.

“A lot of outdoor activities, being on the river, hiking or biking. They did mention the restaurant scene. We’ve got a lot of, what I call, unique dining experiences that are family owned. They’re not chains,” he said.

Forbes also gave some tips when traveling to St. Albans.

“Consider using a Capital One travel card to book an Airbnb in St. Albans or nearby Charleston and then redeeming your miles to offset the charge,” Forbes wrote. “Want to rack up rewards on your dining credit card? Start your day with coffee at Coal River Coffee Company, then in the evening, hit up The Tap for a wide selection of craft beer and a bar-b-queterie board.”

The full list of cities and regions can be found HERE.