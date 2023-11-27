St. Albans High School students return to class following tragic death of classmate; funeral service set for Saturday

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a Kanawha County high school student who was struck and killed by a train in St. Albans last week.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home in St. Albans.

St. Albans High School student Colton Priddy, 16, was hit near Oak Street just after midnight last Wednesday, Nov. 22.

According to police, two teenagers were sitting on the railroad tracks as the train approached. The train repeatedly blew its whistle to alert the teens. One of them stood up and stepped off the tracks, but the other was slower to get up and did not step far enough away from the tracks to avoid the oncoming train.

Priddy was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

It happened the day before students left for the Thanksgiving holiday break. St. Albans High School Principal Dr. Jaclyn Swayne said they relied on their own school counselors to offer support to students, if necessary, when they returned to class on Monday.

“A lot of our students it appears have had time to process and work through some of those immediate emotions, so we’re just here to be as supportive as possible as always for our students,” Swayne told MetroNews.

During her morning announcements, Swayne held a moment of silence for Priddy. She said it’s been difficult to cope with his loss knowing this is the fourth death of a student under her leadership.

“Everybody does deal with grief differently and just being as keenly aware as possible of the needs of those staff and students given these circumstances and in times like these. Certainly, my strength comes from God above,” she said.

Swayne has been collecting messages from Priddy’s classmates that will be compiled into a book that will be presented to his family at Saturday’s service.

“We put a picture of Colton alongside some flowers on a table with a book for students who may not be able to attend the memorial service that is happening this Saturday so they can write a note and share a memory,” she explained.

According to Priddy’s obituary, he enjoyed playing all sports and excelled at baseball and basketball. Swayne said she’ll always remember Priddy as a quiet student who never caused any trouble.

“Just a good kid, a good quiet kid who was here almost every day. His absence is just going to be very difficult for all of us,” she said.

Family and friends will gather at the funeral home at 12 p.m. Saturday. Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt will preside over the service after that.