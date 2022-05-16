Kanawha County Schools begins high school graduation ceremonies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools began a week of graduation ceremonies on Monday with two events at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Seniors from St. Albans High School were the first senior class in Kanawha County to graduate, followed by Sissonville High School’s Class of 2022 hours later.

St. Albans High School held its 108th annual commencement ceremony, graduating a few hundred students in front of family and friends.

“We enjoy it each and every day. I just hope for the best each and every day from here forward,” Walter Sayre, the father of graduate Lindsay Sayre told WCHS-AM.

The ceremony featured music by the St. Albans choir and its Red Dragon Band. Remarks were also given by Principal Dr. Jaclyn Swayne, Senior Class President Allyson Delanie Sexton and Student Council President William David Raines.

Sexton spoke about her experiences as a student and an athlete, highlighting her time on the school’s football team. She told her classmates that they should all be proud of the accomplishment after the long journey.

“Everything that you fought for to get to this point, remember it because it’s what makes you who you are. I want to thank everyone who had a part in getting me to this point because with me, the saying it takes a village could not be more true,” Sexton said.

Charlesa Roy, a St. Albans teacher and the mother of St. Albans graduate Ty Roy told 580-WCHS that graduation day is always surreal. She said the days go in the blink of an eye from kindergarten to a day like Monday.

Roy said she is most proud of the fact that all the kids graduating battled through adversity, including two years of COVID-19.

“I am most proud that these kids persevered through everything that was thrown at them and they still have a very high graduation rate, close to 100 percent,” she said.

During the Sissonville High School ceremony, Kanawha County Board of Education member Ric Cavender noted the challenges that high school seniors have faced since the fall of 2018, including the coronavirus pandemic and virtual learning.

“I just realized standing here that this class — the class of 2022 — you have spent the majority of your high school career facing the most difficult time in our lifetimes,” he said.

Zachariah Granata compared the journey to a “long West Virginia road, with many dips, turns and potholes along the way.”

“Looking back on these 13 years of education, we have gone through gas explosions, a water crisis, several teacher strikes, a transformer exploding, a pandemic, e-learning, killer bees and Cardi B,” he said to laughter. “But we overcame all of them.”

Riverside and South Charleston high schools will have commencement exercises Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively. George Washington and Nitro high school’s events will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at 7 p.m. respectively. Capital High School’s graduation ceremony will be Thursday at 2 p.m., followed by Herbert Hoover High Schools at 7 p.m. All graduation events will take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

All of Kanawha County Schools’ graduation ceremonies are streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC680zFWVGah7rJNcXe3xnwQ.