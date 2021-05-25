St. Albans High holds graduation ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — St. Albans High School celebrated the Class of 2021 Tuesday evening with the institution’s 107th annual commencement.

The event at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention center was the second graduation ceremony to take place Tuesday for Kanawha County Schools students; George Washington High School honored its senior class with a ceremony in the afternoon.

“Take this moment in,” Principal Jaclyn Swayne said. “Look to your left and look to your right. Look who is here because they love and support you, and take a mental picture of this moment, one that will last you the rest of your life.”

More than thirty St. Albans High School students are recipients of the PROMISE Scholarship, and multiple students received academic or career education honors. Swayne also noted the accomplishments of the school’s athletic teams, including the 2019 state baseball championship.

“I challenge you, Red Dragons, to continue the work,” she said.

Olivia Brooke Hindman, the senior class president, noted the challenges her classmates have faced during elementary and middle school as well as the four years, including two education work stoppages and the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope that you will cherish the lessons and virtues that all those memories have taught you,” she said.

Sissonville High School and Riverside High School will hold commencement exercises on Wednesday.