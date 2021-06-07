St. Albans excited to bring back Yak Fest, Tour de Coal

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — It’s almost that time of the year for Yak Fest in St. Albans as part of the annual Tour de Coal weekend.

Following a cancelation in 2020 due to COVID-19, the kayaking extravaganza on the Coal River is set for June 18 and 19.

St. Albans Mayor Scott James recently appeared on 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS and said the Tour de Coal is the second-largest flatwater kayaking event in the country, bringing in around 2,000 per year.

Kayakers begin at Meadowood Park in Tornado on the 19th and float on the Coal River Watertrail for 12 miles to St. Albans. The Tour de Coal is meant to raise money for the Coal River Group’s river restoration efforts.

James said YakFest, which started in 2018, was meant to add to the decades-old kayak float. YakFest features live music, art, food, and craft beer along with many vendors highlighting kayaking, fishing, and other recreational activities.

James said 18 states were represented in the tour in 2019 and many visit more than just St. Albans.

“They have to have a place to stay. They are either at a campground or a hotel in a neighboring community. All of these visitors filter over, they just don’t stay in at. Albans. It benefits everyone in the valley really,” James said of tourism in the area.

James said the city public works department and police department will be cleaning up the areas in and around the water in the coming days.