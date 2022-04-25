St. Albans elementary school shifts to virtual learning due to air quality issues

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Students at Anne Bailey Elementary School in St. Albans will be transitioning to virtual learning beginning Tuesday until further notice due to air quality issues.

Kanawha County Schools sent a message home to parents Monday that stated, “An air quality report came back today showing mold in the building and as a precaution, we feel that it is best for students to learn virtually as we implement solutions. The safety of our students and staff is the top priority.”

Students will virtually learn until further notice. The school system said if students brought home their iPads, they will need to log in to Schoology Tuesday morning for direction from their teacher. if a student did not bring home their iPad, staff will be available at the school from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to help you retrieve the student’s device or other belongings.

“Please use the main door. Please log in to Schoology as soon as you are able for direction from your student’s teacher,” the school said in a statement.

If a student has internet issues, they are asked to contact Kanawha County Schools’ Technology Department at 304-348-6116 or email [email protected]

A bag with breakfast and lunch will be available each day this week via bus delivery to regular bus stops. Lunch runs typically begin around 10:30 a.m. and travel along normal bus routes.

“You will hear from the school in the coming days with additional plans and details. Your teachers and staff are still available to help support needs during virtual learning. Thank you,” the message to the parents said.