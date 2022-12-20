St. Albans cuts ribbon on improved boat ramp

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — The ribbon was cut Monday afternoon on the more than $1 million of improvements at the public boat ramp at St. Albans Roadside Park.

“We’ve been waiting on this for a while. The DNR has paid for this and this is one heck of a project,” St. Albans Mayor Scott James said.

The improvements, completed by Chapman Technical Group of St. Albans, include repaving of the access road and parking lot, stabilization of the two-lane concrete launch ramp and the installation of an ADA compliant courtesy dock.

James said the improvements are going to help his city in a lot of ways.

“It’s going to be vital for the City of St. Albans economically. It’s going to improve the lives of our citizens and it’s another reason that St. Albans is a destination spot,” James said.