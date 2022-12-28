St. Albans couple arrested on child neglect charges

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A St. Albans couple is in jail charged with felony child neglect.

Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the home of Nathan and Amanda Hundley, both 39, on Cousin Drive in St. Albans on a domestic disturbance call Monday.

Deputies said they observed a five-year-old child who lived in the mobile home looked like she hadn’t bathed in several days. They said there was also no food in the house and the residence was littered with trash and cat feces. There was also no heat.

The Hundleys were arrested Tuesday are being held in the South Central Regional on $5,000 bail each.

The child is in the care of Child Protective Services.