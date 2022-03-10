St. Albans area murder victim identified

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A man is dead of gunshot wounds near St. Albans, but Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are still putting together evidence to determine exactly what led to his death.

The victim is identified as Jimmy Keith, 26, of Pond Gap, but authorities said Thursday he had been staying on 3rd Street on the West Side of St. Albans with his girlfriend in recent months.

“At this time the girlfriend is not a suspect. She’s been very cooperative,” Kanawha County Sheriff’s Dept. spokesperson Sgt. Ana Pile said. “We have a lot of information we’re sifting through, so as far as revealing any suspect information, we can’t do that at this time.”

Keith’s body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy. Pile said that should reveal how many times he was shot and where on his body he was struck.

He was found dead around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the densely populated area. Pile said investigators are fairly sure somebody in the areas has information which could help with the case. They are hoping those who may have the information will come forward.

“It’s a typical neighborhood and the residences are fairly close to each other. I’m fairly confident there’s somebody who knows something or heard something, no matter how insignificant they may think that information is, it may be important to this investigation,” she said.

Anyone with information can report it to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department at 304-357-0169.