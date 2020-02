CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After more than 90 years, St. Agnes School is shutting down.

The Parish and Finance Councils for St. Agnes Parish announced Friday the closure is due to budget concerns and declining enrollment.

St. Agnes School has students between pre-kindergarten and eighth grade. Officials said there is a $300,000 budget shortfall for the current school year because of declining enrollment.

Officials also noted they approached the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston about financial assistance.