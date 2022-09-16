Spring Valley’s Fouch continues to be impressive for head coach Brad Dingess

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Spring Valley has been historically known for its run capabilities of going right at defenses. Brad Dingess, the Timberwolves’ head football coach, has and will continue building his program as a gritty and hard-nosed team.

However, Dingess has heavily relied on senior quarterback Dalton Fouch these last two seasons. Fouch, last season, threw for over 2,200 yards and 33 touchdowns while only throwing six interceptions.

“Dalton has gone from a kid who could manage a game to someone that controls our offense,” Dingess said. “He has the freedom to change things at the line.”

Fouch is seeing the system expand around his ability to throw the football.

“It is fun,” Fouch stated. “It is more fun not to throw the ball three to four times per game, but it is a good feeling being able to sling it around.”

It has not always been easy for the senior quarterback. Under Dingess, Spring Valley has been historically known to be a run-first offense. Fouch never saw his patience dwindle and kept listening to what Dingess had to say.

“I have been simply playing my role and doing whatever Coach Dingess tells me to do, and I follow him,” Fouch said.

The Timberwolves are off to their ninth 2-0 start under Dingess. They are getting it done on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 36 points per game, including a 42-point outing versus Portsmouth, Ohio, in week two.

Fouch has posted nearly 300 passing yards through the first two games for an average of 150 yards per game. He has also completed 60 percent of his passes. Fouch is slowly seeing the benefits of his off-season work pay off.

“I feel like I have gained more patience on the field,” Fouch noted. “I feel like I have gained more experience and can read defenses better than before.”

The Spring Valley signal caller kept himself busy throughout the summer as he attended numerous football camps, including UAB, Old Dominion, and Harvard.

Fouch picked up two Division II offers this summer in Alderson Broaddus and West Virginia State.

“It feels good. I am thankful for both my offers and the people that have given me the opportunity,” Fouch said.

Spring Valley enters week two with a 2-0 record and a date with undefeated Hurricane Friday night. However, the Redskins have played three consecutive weeks, and the Timberwolves have not taken the field since September 2nd.

“We started well by beating a good Huntington team,” Fouch noted. “I have high hopes for our team throughout the year. I think we are going to get better each week.”

Fouch has seen progress across all three phases for his team, but he still thinks there is room to grow with himself and the passing game.

“We need to get our timing better,” Fouch stated. “Our run game is strong. I feel that will take us a long way throughout the rest of the season.”

Spring Valley looks to go 3-0 for the fourth time in the Dingess era. The Timberwolves will also be going for their fifth straight win against Hurricane this evening.