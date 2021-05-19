Split verdict handed down in Kanawha County trial

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County jury reached a split verdict in a burglary trial Wednesday.

The panel deliberated for less than 90 minutes before finding Jacob Hudson, 29, not guilty of burglary but guilty of petit larceny and attempted unlawful taking of a vehicle.

Hudson entered the home of St. Albans resident Debbie Bartley last June 2. He was high on meth. He took a pair of keys but was unable to unlock the vehicle. Bartley eventually chased him away with a baseball bat.

Hudson testified in his own defense Wednesday. He said he didn’t intend to burglarize the Bartley home.

“I didn’t have a plan,” Hudson said.

He told his attorney Leah Macia he only planned to take the car when he was exiting Barley’s house and saw a set of keys.

Macia told the jury during her closing argument that her client did not intend to commit a crime.

“Jacob Hudson is not guilty of burglary because he went in that house to take shelter, not to take a car,” Macia said.

Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Adam Petry told the jury there was plenty of evidence to show Hudson was able to make decisions throughout the day in question.

“I think it is very clear by the evidence that he was not so grossly intoxicated that he could not form intent,” Petry said. “Everything he did that day was due to the intent he had.”

Hudson now faces sentencing on the petit larceny and attempted car theft convictions. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit did not immediately set a sentencing date.

Wednesday’s testimony also revealed the keys Hudson took from Bartley’s house were not her car keys that’s why he couldn’t get in the car.