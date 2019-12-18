Spirits bright at CAMC Women and Children’s with special delivery of Christmas gifts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Spirits were lifted Wednesday at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital in Charleston.

Santa, McGruff the Crime Dog, Charleston Police Department Officers, and U.S. Marines delivered gifts to the children patients and their families as part of the annual Christmas gift drop off with help from the U.S. Marines partnership with Toys for Tots.

“It’s always been exciting to see how it grows each year and how receptive everyone is for our presence here,” Sgt. Chris Burford with the Charleston PD told MetroNews.

“I think a lot of the time the officers take more from it than the kids do because it’s just a positive thing and we are so happy to do it. We wish we could do it more often.”

Around 30 children received a gift on Wednesday. Charleston PD noted that many of those children are very ill and will remain in the hospital during and well after the holiday season. Dozens of extra toys were left for future patients and those wanting extra spirit in the next few weeks.

Burford said Wednesday only added to many touching moments from this event throughout the years.

“There’s been years that we have done this where we have received a phone call the next day and a parent saying ‘thank you very much for stopping by the hospital because that was my child’s last day on Earth.’ That’s rough but it means a lot to us to come here.”

A staple for the event has been U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Charlie Ferrell attending and leading the charge. Ferrell, who had volunteered at the event for 46 years, passed away this year after an illness.

Charleston PD said Ferrell has been stated several times he wanted this hospital visit to continue and offered one of his favorite quotes, “If I had one wish in this world it would be that we could do more for other people because it would be such a better world.”

Ferrell served on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1963-1967. He was shot twice during the conflict in Vietnam and he received the distinguished Purple Heart Award.

Charleston PD hopes to continue the event for many years to come to honor Ferrell and make children’s holiday.

“It means a lot to our police department, the Marines, the Toys for Tots program,” Burford said. “This time of year is where you can really focus on caring and loving one another. That’s what it is all about.”