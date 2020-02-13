Spirit Airlines starting nonstop flights to Orlando Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Spirit Airlines will launch its nonstop flight service from Charleston to Orlando on Friday, with opportunities for guests to win prizes celebrating the first flight out.

Spirit Airlines will be the only airline offering flights from Charleston to Florida.

The airline is hosting an event where guests – with bags packed – could will a flight to Orlando International Airport. The winner will also receive a three-night hotel stay and a rental car.

Spirit Airlines and airport officials are expected to attend the event Friday afternoon. The giveaway is scheduled for 12:45 p.m.