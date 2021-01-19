Spirit Airlines resuming flights from Charleston to Orlando

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Spirit Airlines will resume nonstop services from Charleston’s Yeager Airport to Orlando International Airport in Florida next month.

The service began in February 2020, but the airline paused flights because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have worked tirelessly to make Yeager Airport safe for our passengers,” said Nick Keller, Yeager Airport’s director and CEO. “We are excited to safely start this service again. Orlando is a great

destination to offer our passengers.”

Flights will be offered three days a week — Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday — starting Feb. 11. The Spirit ticket counter will be open Wednesdays and Fridays starting Jan. 20, in which staff will be working from noon to 4 p.m.