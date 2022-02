SPENCER, W.Va. — One person was killed in a house fire in Spencer Sunday.

The blaze occurred in a single story ranch-style house along Dodd Drive at just after midnight Sunday morning.

There were three people trapped in the home. Authorities said two escaped but one did not.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate the cause of the blaze.

A vehicle parked in the driveway was also destroyed in the fire.