Southridge Chick-fil-A temporarily closed for renovations, expects to re-open in a couple of weeks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Chick-fil-A of Southridge will be temporarily closing its doors to expand and renovate its establishment.

Southridge location’s owner Tom Minturn announced the brief closure on WCHS Radio’s 580 LIVE Tuesday, and he said the remodel should take about 2 – 3 weeks to complete.

Minturn said the fast-food restaurant has been long overdue for an update, with plans to match its look to his more recent Chick-fil-A establishment in South Charleston.

“It has been 12 years we’ve been open, so we’re just doing a little refresh, a little remodel to get us new drive-thru doors,” Minturn said on 580 LIVE. “If you’ve been to the new restaurant on MacCorkle Avenue you’ve seen the new drive-thru, that just gives us more space.”

Minturn said in those 12 years since the location has been open, there’s been no major updates or remodels made to the establishment.

He said with the expansion of the drive-thru, the Southridge location will no longer have a children’s play place in order to maintain enough space for seating.

Minturn said while the recent opening of the new access road from Jefferson Road to the Trace Fork Shopping Center along Corridor G is a few miles out from the Southridge location, he expects it to increase the business there, as well, when store renovations are complete.

However, he went on to say that it can’t be much more business than they already get, revealing that it’s not just the good-tasting chicken which have people coming back for more, but the extra attention the employees give to the customers.

“Our food’s gotta be great, people come for the food, but they come back because of our great customer service, just because we want to make sure we take great care of you,” he said.

Due to not only the location’s expansion but the potential in growing customer-base, Minturn said they will be looking for more helping hands in the process.

“We need more people, we’re in a growth-mode,” he said. “We pay well, we offer benefits, 401K, we offer all of the good benefits, the full package that you can get with us.”

Minturn said they start employees out at $16 an hour with opportunities to earn more.

He said the company also likes to invest back into the community, always making sure money is being set aside to respond where needed, something he continues to see through as they grow.

“Unfortunately, even when the South Charleston Fire Department was in an accident, we were able to jump on board and help make sure all of their team was fed quickly, because, that’s one area where we give back, but we also love to support schools, we love to support student athletes,” said Minturn.

Minturn said the restaurant plans to have a celebration of some kind for when the location re-opens in a couple of weeks.