Southern WV law enforcement officials honored in ceremony by U.S. Attorney’s office

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 60 law enforcement professionals from across Southern West Virginia were honored Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson presented the awards during the 2022 Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony at the Robert C. Byrd U.S. Courthouse in Charleston.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement officers were recognized for their contributions to major investigations and cases involving drugs, violent crime, civil rights, child exploitation, and white collar crime.

“Some of the work occurred under my watch, some of the work occurred prior to me taking the position. Any time I can recognize people for the hard work they do in achieving justice I feel satisfied,” Thompson told MetroNews.

The awards ceremony was the first for Thompson in his role, as he took an oath of office in 2021. The 2020 and 2021 ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19.

Thompson also presented awards honoring this year’s outstanding law enforcement officers, drug and violent crime task force, collaborative law enforcement agency, and community partner.

This year’s ceremony is in conjunction with National Police Week, held to remember and honor the service and sacrifices of law enforcement officers.

“They do a lot of work that is not often seen by the public. Even in a trail, maybe only two or three law enforcement partners might testify in it. There might be 10 to 15 and 20 law enforcement officers that actually work the case,” Thompson said of honoring so many people.

Those honored on Friday include:

Category: Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force

Operation Shutdown Corner (U.S. vs. Jones, 5:19-cr-227):

Special Agent Jennifer King, Federal Bureau of Investigation

Forensic Examiner Melinda Cash, FBI

Staff Operations Specialist Rose Chestnut, FBI

Intelligence Analyst Sarah Cole, FBI

Resident Agent in Charge David Bullard, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Special Agent Rob DiDomenico, U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Sergeant Rob Richards, West Virginia State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Detective David Snuffer, Beckley Police Department

Detective Will Reynolds, Beckley Police Department

Sergeant Brian Acord, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department

Detective Ray Hall, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department

Operation Second Wave (includes U.S. vs. Terrell, 2:20-cr-154):

Special Agent Jennifer King, FBI

Special Agent Michael McDonald, FBI

Special Agent Georgia Marshall, FBI

Special Agent John Reese, FBI

Special Agent Jarred Shockey, FBI

Staff Operations Specialist Rose Chestnut, FBI

Forensic Examiner Melinda Cash, FBI

Forensic Accountant Tammie Blundon, FBI

Resident Agent in Charge David Bullard, ATF

Special Agent Ben Henrich, Drug Enforcement Administration

Postal Inspector Josh Mehall, U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Special Agent Todd Phillips, U.S. Postal Service-Office of Inspector General

Sergeant Curtis Adkins, West Virginia State Police-BCI

Detective Owen Morris, Charleston Police Department

Detective Brian Middleton, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department

Detective Jon Vernon, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department

Deputy Steve Martin, Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Category: Project Safe Neighborhoods

U.S. vs. Boone (3:21-cr-101):

Detective Stephen Maniskas, Huntington Police Department

Lieutenant Ryan Bentley, Huntington Police Department

Sergeant Ronnie Lusk, Huntington Police Department

PFC Jordan McClellan, Huntington Police Department

PFC Bradley Koeppen, Huntington Police Department

Patrolman Ryan Donoho, Huntington Police Department

Patrolman Sean Brinegar, Huntington Police Department

Patrolman Hun Tak, Huntington Police Department

Category: Drug & Violent Crime

U.S. vs. Fields (2:20-cr-00128):

Officer William Keith McGraw, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police

Category: Project Safe Childhood

U.S. vs. Humphrey (5:21-cr-5):

Special Agent Phil Gunther, FBI

Special Agent James Harrison, FBI

Forensic Examiner Melinda Cash, FBI

Detective Wayne Long, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department

Detective E. E. Simon, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department

Detective C.D. Suman, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department

Detective R. A. Robinson, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department

Detective R. S. Queen, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department

Captain L. D. Lilly, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department

Sergeant Steven A. Sommers, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department

Detective Jarred Payne, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department

FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force:

Supervisory Special Agent Tony Rausa, FBI

Special Agent Jared Jankowski, FBI (Task Force Coordinator)

Special Agent Genevieve Baushke, FBI (Task Force Coordinator)

Category: Civil Rights

U.S. vs. Maynard (2:21-cr-65):

Special Agent James F. Lafferty II, FBI

Special Agent Greg Lipari, FBI

Sergeant Andrew Shingler, West Virginia State Police–BCI

Category: White Collar Crime

U.S. vs Vladimirov (2:20-cr-54):

Special Agent Devon Selbee, U.S. Secret Service

Special Agent Terry Hedrick, U.S. Secret Service

Resident Agent in Charge Wade Fleming, U.S. Secret Service

Detective Jeremy Thompson, South Charleston Police Department

U.S. vs. Pinson (2:19-cr-250):

Postal Inspector Seth Summers, U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Special Agent J.T. Waggy, FBI

Special Agent Cedric Jefferson, FBI

Special Agent Jack Remaley, FBI (retired)

First Sergeant J. M. “Mike” Parde, West Virginia State Police-BCI

Special Agent Bruce Adkins, National Insurance Crime Bureau

Intelligence Analyst Rhonda Edwards, West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner

U.S. vs. Dudding (3:22-cr-1):

Special Agent Devon Selbee, U.S. Secret Service

Special Agent Terry Hedrick, U.S. Secret Service

Detective Jeremy Thompson, South Charleston Police Department

Special Agent Meg Faden, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-Office of Inspector General

U.S. vs. McLaughlin (2:20-cr-182):

Detective James Hart, Parkersburg Police Department

U.S. vs. Phillips (3:21-cr-135):

Special Agent Todd Berry, FBI

Special Agent Michael McDonald, FBI

Special Agent Jarred Shockey, FBI

Special Agent Phil Gunther, FBI

Special Agent James F. Lafferty II, FBI

Special Agent Georgia Marshall, FBI

Special Agent John Reese, FBI

Sergeant Bradford Burner, West Virginia State Police–BCI

Sergeant Richard Stephenson, West Virginia State Police

Lieutenant Jason Lanham, Summersville Police Department

Asset Forfeiture Coordinator Jaime Cochran, U.S. Marshals Service

Category: Outstanding Community Partner Award

Larry Snidow, Health Education Specialist, WV Health Right

Category: Collaborative Law Enforcement Award

United States Marshals Service

Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal

Anthony Santoro, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal

Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Fred Lamey

Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Matt Ingram

Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Leachman

Administrative Officer Chris Thompson

Category: Drug & Violent Crime Task Force of the Year

Beckley/Raleigh County Drug & Violent Crime Task Force

Task Force Commander: Sergeant Rob Richards, West Virginia State Police-BCI

Law Enforcement Officers of the Year

Special Agent Jennifer King, FBI

Sergeant Curtis Adkins, West Virginia State Police-BCI

Detective Jeremy Thompson, South Charleston Police Department