Southern WV law enforcement officials honored in ceremony by U.S. Attorney’s office

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 60 law enforcement professionals from across Southern West Virginia were honored Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson presented the awards during the 2022 Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony at the Robert C. Byrd U.S. Courthouse in Charleston.
Federal, state, and local law enforcement officers were recognized for their contributions to major investigations and cases involving drugs, violent crime, civil rights, child exploitation, and white collar crime.
“Some of the work occurred under my watch, some of the work occurred prior to me taking the position. Any time I can recognize people for the hard work they do in achieving justice I feel satisfied,” Thompson told MetroNews.
The awards ceremony was the first for Thompson in his role, as he took an oath of office in 2021. The 2020 and 2021 ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19.
Thompson also presented awards honoring this year’s outstanding law enforcement officers, drug and violent crime task force, collaborative law enforcement agency, and community partner.
This year’s ceremony is in conjunction with National Police Week, held to remember and honor the service and sacrifices of law enforcement officers.
“They do a lot of work that is not often seen by the public. Even in a trail, maybe only two or three law enforcement partners might testify in it. There might be 10 to 15 and 20 law enforcement officers that actually work the case,” Thompson said of honoring so many people.
Those honored on Friday include:
Category: Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force
Operation Shutdown Corner (U.S. vs. Jones, 5:19-cr-227):
Special Agent Jennifer King, Federal Bureau of Investigation
Forensic Examiner Melinda Cash, FBI
Staff Operations Specialist Rose Chestnut, FBI
Intelligence Analyst Sarah Cole, FBI
Resident Agent in Charge David Bullard, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
Special Agent Rob DiDomenico, U.S. Postal Inspection Service
Sergeant Rob Richards, West Virginia State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigation
Detective David Snuffer, Beckley Police Department
Detective Will Reynolds, Beckley Police Department
Sergeant Brian Acord, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department
Detective Ray Hall, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department
Operation Second Wave (includes U.S. vs. Terrell, 2:20-cr-154):
Special Agent Jennifer King, FBI
Special Agent Michael McDonald, FBI
Special Agent Georgia Marshall, FBI
Special Agent John Reese, FBI
Special Agent Jarred Shockey, FBI
Staff Operations Specialist Rose Chestnut, FBI
Forensic Examiner Melinda Cash, FBI
Forensic Accountant Tammie Blundon, FBI
Resident Agent in Charge David Bullard, ATF
Special Agent Ben Henrich, Drug Enforcement Administration
Postal Inspector Josh Mehall, U.S. Postal Inspection Service
Special Agent Todd Phillips, U.S. Postal Service-Office of Inspector General
Sergeant Curtis Adkins, West Virginia State Police-BCI
Detective Owen Morris, Charleston Police Department
Detective Brian Middleton, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department
Detective Jon Vernon, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department
Deputy Steve Martin, Putnam County Sheriff’s Department
Category: Project Safe Neighborhoods
U.S. vs. Boone (3:21-cr-101):
Detective Stephen Maniskas, Huntington Police Department
Lieutenant Ryan Bentley, Huntington Police Department
Sergeant Ronnie Lusk, Huntington Police Department
PFC Jordan McClellan, Huntington Police Department
PFC Bradley Koeppen, Huntington Police Department
Patrolman Ryan Donoho, Huntington Police Department
Patrolman Sean Brinegar, Huntington Police Department
Patrolman Hun Tak, Huntington Police Department
Category: Drug & Violent Crime
U.S. vs. Fields (2:20-cr-00128):
Officer William Keith McGraw, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police
Category: Project Safe Childhood
U.S. vs. Humphrey (5:21-cr-5):
Special Agent Phil Gunther, FBI
Special Agent James Harrison, FBI
Forensic Examiner Melinda Cash, FBI
Detective Wayne Long, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department
Detective E. E. Simon, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department
Detective C.D. Suman, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department
Detective R. A. Robinson, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department
Detective R. S. Queen, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department
Captain L. D. Lilly, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department
Sergeant Steven A. Sommers, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department
Detective Jarred Payne, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department
FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force:
Supervisory Special Agent Tony Rausa, FBI
Special Agent Jared Jankowski, FBI (Task Force Coordinator)
Special Agent Genevieve Baushke, FBI (Task Force Coordinator)
Category: Civil Rights
U.S. vs. Maynard (2:21-cr-65):
Special Agent James F. Lafferty II, FBI
Special Agent Greg Lipari, FBI
Sergeant Andrew Shingler, West Virginia State Police–BCI
Category: White Collar Crime
U.S. vs Vladimirov (2:20-cr-54):
Special Agent Devon Selbee, U.S. Secret Service
Special Agent Terry Hedrick, U.S. Secret Service
Resident Agent in Charge Wade Fleming, U.S. Secret Service
Detective Jeremy Thompson, South Charleston Police Department
U.S. vs. Pinson (2:19-cr-250):
Postal Inspector Seth Summers, U.S. Postal Inspection Service
Special Agent J.T. Waggy, FBI
Special Agent Cedric Jefferson, FBI
Special Agent Jack Remaley, FBI (retired)
First Sergeant J. M. “Mike” Parde, West Virginia State Police-BCI
Special Agent Bruce Adkins, National Insurance Crime Bureau
Intelligence Analyst Rhonda Edwards, West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner
U.S. vs. Dudding (3:22-cr-1):
Special Agent Devon Selbee, U.S. Secret Service
Special Agent Terry Hedrick, U.S. Secret Service
Detective Jeremy Thompson, South Charleston Police Department
Special Agent Meg Faden, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-Office of Inspector General
U.S. vs. McLaughlin (2:20-cr-182):
Detective James Hart, Parkersburg Police Department
U.S. vs. Phillips (3:21-cr-135):
Special Agent Todd Berry, FBI
Special Agent Michael McDonald, FBI
Special Agent Jarred Shockey, FBI
Special Agent Phil Gunther, FBI
Special Agent James F. Lafferty II, FBI
Special Agent Georgia Marshall, FBI
Special Agent John Reese, FBI
Sergeant Bradford Burner, West Virginia State Police–BCI
Sergeant Richard Stephenson, West Virginia State Police
Lieutenant Jason Lanham, Summersville Police Department
Asset Forfeiture Coordinator Jaime Cochran, U.S. Marshals Service
Category: Outstanding Community Partner Award
Larry Snidow, Health Education Specialist, WV Health Right
Category: Collaborative Law Enforcement Award
United States Marshals Service
Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal
Anthony Santoro, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal
Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Fred Lamey
Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Matt Ingram
Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Leachman
Administrative Officer Chris Thompson
Category: Drug & Violent Crime Task Force of the Year
Beckley/Raleigh County Drug & Violent Crime Task Force
Task Force Commander: Sergeant Rob Richards, West Virginia State Police-BCI
Law Enforcement Officers of the Year
Special Agent Jennifer King, FBI
Sergeant Curtis Adkins, West Virginia State Police-BCI
Detective Jeremy Thompson, South Charleston Police Department