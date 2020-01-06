Southern and Central counties in line for snowfall on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Southern West Virginia is will get a brief shot of winter weather on Tuesday.

A low-pressure system tracking south of the Mountain State pushing cold air northward and precipitation will fall in the form of snow starting Tuesday morning.

“We’re looking at snow developing across the southern part of the state, mainly after 4 a.m. and continuing into the afternoon hours,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Simone Lewis.

The National Weather Service issued a “Winter Weather Advisory” starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday for Lincoln, Kanawha, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Clay, McDowell, and Wyoming Counties. The advisory extends at 7 a.m. Tuesday to parts of Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster, and Pocahontas Counties.

“Most areas will receive 1 to 3 inches of snow, but the mountainous counties could receive up to four or five inches in spots,” said Lewis.

The system doesn’t have much-staying power. Lewis anticipated the system would exit with rain Tuesday afternoon and by later in the week, temperatures could be back up in the 60’s and more rain in the forecast for the weekend.