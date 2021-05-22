South Charleston wreck among 3 deadly crashes Friday in Mountain State

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police in West Virginia have confirmed at least three traffic deaths that occurred Friday afternoon into Friday night.

According to Huntington police, Sharrod Snyder, 59, of South Point, Ohio, was killed on the 6th Street Bridge at about 2:30 p.m. Police said Snyder was having car trouble and another motorist was helping him out of his vehicle when another vehicle struck Snyder’s vehicle.

In a separate wreck in Kanawha County, police said a Kentucky man was killed when the vehicle he was driving plunged 60-feet to the ground after going over the side of an Interstate 64 bridge.

The westbound wreck near MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston occurred at just before 7:40 p.m. The driver’s name was not immediately released.

Sheriff’s deputies in Wood County said a motorcycle wreck on Interstate 77 in Williamstown claimed a life. The wreck occurred in the northbound lanes at just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

There was also a bad wreck in Morgantown Friday afternoon near the intersection of Route 705 and Willowdale Road close to Mylan Puskar Stadium. There were some reports of fatalities in connection with the crash but as of Saturday morning that had not yet been confirmed by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.

