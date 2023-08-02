South Charleston woman pleads guilty to stealing COVID relief money

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman from South Charleston pleaded guilty to receipt of stolen money after admitting to taking nearly $19,000 in COVID relief loans.

Imeesha Bradley, 27, entered a guilty plea Tuesday. She admitted to a scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of $18,703 in loans from the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), according to court documents.

On April 21, 2021, Bradley applied for a PPP loan for her illegitimate business, “Imeesha Bradley.” The business was not a registered business entity when she applied for the loan. Bradley further admitted to falsely stating the fictitious business received $89,772 in gross income in 2020.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, the $18,703 was approved by a California lender and then transferred to Bradley’s personal bank account on May 10, 2021. Bradley admitted she withdrew $5,000 of that money that same day and an additional $7,000 on May 14 from a bank branch in Nitro, West Virginia.

Bradley sentencing is scheduled for November 14, 2023. She faces up to 10 years in prison, along with three years of supervised release, and a $250,00 fine. Bradley also owes $18,703 in restitution.