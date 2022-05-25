South Charleston welcomes schools, fans for state softball tournament

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A chance to be crowned state champions is on the line as the 2022 West Virginia high school state softball tournament began Wednesday.

Teams from around the state are playing at Little Creek Park in South Charleston. The tournament consists of 12 teams and is a double elimination event.

One of the teams competing is (Class AA) Winfield High School. The school has not been to the tournament in 19 years and was on the brink of elimination after losing its first game in the sectionals to Sissonville.

“It was a great season and of course a winning season, we stayed strong and fought through our sectionals after losing the first game,” Winfield Assistant Coach Shawnee Jarrell said. “We are all about team and not about individual players, we’ve had good team bonding this year.”

Winfield player Lola Baber also expressed her excitement about being in the tournament saying “It feels unreal and I’ve been waiting 4 years for this.”

Bryce Casto, the South Charleston High School Athletic Director and the Softball State Tournament Director spoke to MetroNews flagship 580-WCHS about the event saying, “The tournament is great for the city and Mayor (Frank) Mullens has done a fantastic job, we love welcoming folks to our town to show all of the amenities South Charleston has to offer.”

The state championship games are scheduled for Thursday afternoon. The MetroNews high school sports page will have full coverage.

Story by Chayce Matheny