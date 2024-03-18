South Charleston robbery suspect pleads guilty

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man charged with robbing a Chase bank in South Charleston in November pleaded guilty Monday.

Logan Anthony Hall, of South Charleston, pleaded guilty by prosecutor’s information which bypasses the grand jury process. He appeared before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers.

Investigators said Hall entered the bank and handed the bank teller a note demanding money, to which the teller obliged. Hall told Judge Akers Monday that he took off with about $6,000 that he allegedly ended up using to pay off debts and bills.

Hall was taken into custody after officers executed a search warrant at his residence, which is a half-mile from the bank. He had admitted of his actions to investigators.

Hall faces up to 20 years in prison. He may qualify for a youthful offender program.

Sentencing is set for April 30.