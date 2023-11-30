South Charleston Police say Chase Bank was targeted during robbery

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — South Charleston Police are collecting surveillance video near the Chase Bank in South Charleston in hopes of identifying a suspect who took off with thousands of dollars in cash.

The robbery took place just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at the bank on D Street.

“We responded to the scene immediately,” said South Charleston Police Cpt. A.R. Gordon. “We’re still looking into in and trying to figure out who did this to hold them accountable.”

The suspect is accused of walking into the bank and demanding money. No one was hurt.

“There was no weapon that was brandished during the incident, but I couldn’t tell you whether they did or did not have a firearm on them or another weapon,” Gordon said.

The suspect had a green medical mask over their face, was wearing jeans and a black and white checkered shirt.

Gordon said this was an isolated incident at the end of the business day Wednesday and that the public is not in danger as they continue to search for a suspect.

“I don’t think the public has anything to be concerned about or afraid. This incident appeared to be a planned incident and the Chase Bank was specifically targeted,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Charleston Police Detective Bureau at 304-744-5951.