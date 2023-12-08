South Charleston police looking for shooter in First Avenue homicide

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man is dead after being shot and killed in South Charleston.

South Charleston police said Anthony Souvanlasy, 37, of Charleston, was shot at around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Souvanlasy’s body was along First Avenue. He had been shot in the head.

Police said Souvanlasy had a bicycle with him at the time of his death.

Investigators are working to identify persons of interests. They did release the photos of two men Friday afternoon that they would like to speak to in connection with the shooting.