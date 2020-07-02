South Charleston opening pool, ice arena

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — South Charleston will be opening two facilities to the public for Independence Day and the holiday weekend.

The Little Creek Pool will allow swimmers starting Friday. The South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena will reopen Saturday with the launch of new bumper cars.

Mayor Frank Mullens said at Thursday’s South Charleston City Council meeting while it is important to have “some kind of normalcy,” people also need to be responsible with their actions.

“People have to take care of themselves,” he said. “We can’t hold everybody’s hand and tell them how to behave. Rules are out there, the guidelines are out there. Follow them.”

Mullens also announced the cancellation of Summerfest, which was scheduled for August.