South Charleston officials reviewing settlement details

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — South Charleston officials are among the municipal leaders reviewing what is next following a multi-million dollar settlement with three opioid distributors.

South Charleston was one of the more than 170 parties that reached an agreement with AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. last week, in which the companies agreed to pay $400 million over 12 years to resolve claims regarding the opioid epidemic. The companies admitted no guilt as part of the deal.

South Charleston City Attorney Michael Moore noted officials have 60 days to approve the deal. Once all municipalities have submitted related forms, a 60-day waiting period will begin before the first disbursement of settlement funds.

According to Moore, South Charleston’s cut of the settlement is 0.89% of the total amount. He noted the funds will be distributed in increments worth upwards of $50 million.

Fifty-four counties and 120 municipalites were part of the settlement. Most of the funding will go toward abating issues related to the opioid epidemic.