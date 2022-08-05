South Charleston officials looking ahead following shelter-in-place

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — South Charleston officials will work with Kanawha County leaders to improve emergency response efforts following a shelter-in-place report on Thursday morning.

Kanawha County officials issued the order for a decomposing 30-gallon drum of chlorinated dry bleach at the Clearon facility. The order was issued around 6:30 a.m for an area between Montrose Drive and Jefferson Road. The order was lifted around 7 a.m.

South Charleston Fire Department Chief Virgil White told South Charleston City Council members problems related to the response stem from Kanawha County agencies. White said one siren failed to activate, but residents learned of the order through media reports.

“It could have been a lot worse than what it was, but they were able to get it under control really quick,” he said.

White said he will speak with C.W. Sigman, the director of the Kanawha County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, about making the necessary improvements.